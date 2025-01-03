Dalhousie: The murder case of Rajindra Kumar, General Manager of a private hotel on the Dalhousie-Banikhet road, has taken a new turn as the family of the deceased demanded a CBI investigation. They have raised questions about the police’s role and expressed doubts about a hotel employee’s involvement in the incident. The family alleged that the employee was in constant contact with the accused and tried to mislead them during the initial investigation.

The incident occurred on New Year’s night when an altercation broke out between police personnel and hotel staff. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle involving the front office in-charge, the police personnel, and Rajindra Kumar, who attempted to intervene. All three fell from the parking pole during the scuffle, leading to Kumar’s death.

The family has demanded that the suspected hotel employee be named as an accused in the case, citing their possible role in the events. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation and urged authorities to ensure impartiality.

On Thursday, Kumar’s body underwent a post-mortem examination at the Medical College Chamba under forensic experts’ supervision. His cremation followed later in the day, conducted according to Hindu customs.

The tragic death has drawn reactions from the local community, with businessmen in Dalhousie Cantt closing their shops to mourn the loss. The Dalhousie Hotel Association has announced financial assistance to support Kumar’s grieving family.

Meanwhile, the SIT formed to investigate the case has completed the medical examination of the accused police personnel, who are set to be presented in court for police remand on Friday. SP Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, stated that the investigation is proceeding impartially and under legal provisions.

Two police personnel have been named as accused in the case, and the investigation aims to determine the exact sequence of events that led to Kumar’s death. The family’s demand for a CBI probe reflects their mistrust in the local investigation, intensifying the call for justice.