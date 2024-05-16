Manali — In a shocking incident, a woman was found murdered in a private hotel in Manali. The gruesome discovery was made when hotel staff, suspicious of a particularly heavy bag, alerted the police. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain the lifeless body of a woman, identified as Sheetal through her Aadhaar card.

The accused, identified as Vinod, had arrived in Manali with Sheetal on May 13. On Wednesday evening, Vinod arranged for transportation from the hotel to the Volvo bus stand, claiming he needed to catch a bus. However, his suspicious behaviour while handling the unusually heavy bag caught the attention of the hotel staff. Concerned about the bag’s weight, they decided to inform the local authorities.

When the police arrived and conducted a search, they made the grim discovery of Sheetal’s body inside the bag. Vinod, who was alone at the time of departure, was immediately detained by the police for further questioning.

The police are investigating and questioning potential witnesses to piece together the events leading to this tragic incident.