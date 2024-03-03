In an unusual event after years of minimal snowfall, the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti has witnessed heavy snowfall, leading to avalanches in various parts of the region. The continuous snowfall persisted through Sunday, resulting in avalanches impacting several areas of Lahaul. Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported at this time.

One of the immediate consequences of the heavy snowfall is the obstruction of the Chandrabhaga River flow near Tindi, Udaipur, and Jahalma. Reports indicate that the river’s flow has come to a complete halt due to avalanches from Thatha Nala, Tindi, and Dara Falls in the vicinity of Udaipur.

Photo – Inder Jeet Bhanoo

District Collector (DC) of Lahaul Spiti, Rahul Kumar, informed that there have been no casualties or property damages resulting from the avalanche. However, recognizing the potential threat of high-intensity avalanches in the high-altitude areas of Lahaul Spiti, precautionary measures are being taken.

DC Rahul Kumar stated, “There is a possibility of high-intensity avalanches in the high-altitude areas in Lahaul Spiti. Therefore, instructions have been issued to people not to travel from one village to another.” The cautionary advisory aims to ensure the safety of residents and prevent any unforeseen incidents in light of the current weather conditions.

लाहौल स्पीति में जिस तरह से बर्फबारी हो रही है इससे ढलान वाले इलाके व नालों में गलेशियर का खतरा अत्यधिक बड़ चुका है। समस्त जनता से अपील की जाती है कि जब तक मौसम सामान्य नहीं होता बेवजह घर से बाहर न निकलें

घर पर रहें और सुरक्षित रहें । pic.twitter.com/XZ81xf5MsA — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) March 3, 2024

Local authorities are actively monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to assess the impact of the avalanche on the Chandrabhaga River flow.