Baddi – A violent altercation over illegal narcotics transactions led to the death of a youth and serious injury to another on Sunday evening. The incident occurred near the truck union in Baddi, where a dispute between two groups escalated into a deadly scuffle.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Roy, a resident of Sector 12, Panchkula, Haryana. Rahul succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. The injured individual, 18-year-old Laxmikant, from District Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, is currently undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh. His condition is reported to be serious but stable.

The police have filed a murder case and are searching for the suspects involved. Following a post-mortem examination, Rahul’s body has been handed over to his family. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also visited the scene to collect evidence.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the dispute, which had been brewing for several days, was related to transactions in the illegal narcotics and betting business. The conflict reportedly began over a money dispute but remained unreported to the police due to its involvement in illegal activities.

During the altercation, the attackers reportedly beat them with sticks, leading to Rahul’s death. Despite the violent scene, a large crowd of onlookers recorded videos but did not intervene.

Upon receiving the distress call, SP Baddi Ilma Afroz and DSP Khazana Ram visited the site and issued necessary instructions to the investigation team. The police have obtained several videos of the incident, which have helped identify the accused. SP Afroz confirmed that the violence stemmed from a dispute over the narcotics transaction and assured that the police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend those responsible.