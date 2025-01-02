The alleged drinking water supply scam in the Theog assembly constituency has taken center stage, with local MLA and Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore assuring stringent action against those found guilty. Rathore emphasized that corruption has no place in the state and promised that all culprits would face legal consequences.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Rathore disclosed that he has directed the District Deputy Commissioner, the local SDM, and officials of the Jal Shakti Department to conduct a transparent and fair investigation into the allegations. “The claims and facts emerging so far suggest something is amiss, but we will await the investigation report before drawing conclusions,” he said.

The scam reportedly involves the supply of drinking water through tankers during a drought in Theog sub-division between February and June last year. Contracts were awarded for the work, but allegations have surfaced that payments were made for tankers that never delivered water to certain locations. Approximately ₹1.13 crore was paid in 2024, and former MLA Rakesh Singha has alleged that some vehicle numbers listed as water tankers belong to motorcycles and cars.

Rathore acknowledged the gravity of the accusations, stating that such irregularities could not be overlooked. When questioned about the potential cancellation of licenses for contractors under scrutiny, he said any action would be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Former MLA Rakesh Singha’s claims have added weight to the controversy, drawing public attention to the issue. Rathore reiterated his commitment to ensuring accountability, stating, “The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances, and strict legal action will follow as per the rules.”

The case has raised concerns about transparency in public contracts and the effective use of resources during emergencies. The investigation’s outcome is eagerly awaited to shed light on the extent of the irregularities and the parties responsible.