Chamba – A tragic incident unfolded in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, where an argument over the overtaking of a vehicle escalated into a fatal altercation. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nikhil from Nurpur (Kangra), succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the chest.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Nikhil and his friends were returning from the Chhinj fair in Chuwari. According to police reports, the argument began near a petrol pump when another group of youths attempted to overtake Nikhil’s car. Despite initial attempts by bystanders to diffuse the situation, tensions flared again at Jataroon on the Chuwari-Pathankot road, leading to a physical fight. During the scuffle, one youth drew a knife and stabbed Nikhil, leaving him critically injured.

Nikhil was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Nurpur by his friends. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to a hospital in Amritsar, where he unfortunately died during treatment.

In response to the incident, the police have registered a murder case and detained four individuals for questioning. Those detained include Anku from village Kaman, Atul from Chuwari, and Vinay from Kaman. Additionally, a minor involved in the incident has also been detained. However, Vishal, a resident of Lahari and another suspect in the case remains absconding.

Abhishek Yadav, Superintendent of Police in Chamba, confirmed the detentions and stated that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Vishal. “Four youths were detained on the charge of murder of Nurpur resident Nikhil. While one is absconding, he is being searched,” Yadav said.