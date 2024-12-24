Una: A land dispute between two families turned deadly on Monday morning in Lower Bhadasali Gram Panchayat of Haroli area, Una district. Sanjeev Kumar (51) and his son Ravindra Kumar (26) were shot dead, allegedly by Deepak Kumar, a lawyer and the son of retired Naib Tehsildar Ramesh Chand. The accused fled the scene and remains at large.

The victims, Sanjeev Kumar, husband of Panchayat Pradhan Saroj Devi, and their son, had an ongoing land dispute with Ramesh Chand’s family. The altercation escalated into violence when the victims were reportedly heading to the police station to report the matter.

According to the police, Deepak Kumar fired at Ravindra Kumar and his companion inside a Scorpio vehicle using a rifle. Sanjeev Kumar, also in the car, was struck by bullets. Both father and son were rushed to the Regional Hospital Una, where doctors attempted to save them, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Video footage of the shooting has surfaced, showing the gravity of the attack. Following the incident, Deepak Kumar fled, prompting police to launch a manhunt. Raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend him.

SP Una Rakesh Singh, ASP Sanjeev Bhatia, and a forensic team sealed off the crime scene and collected evidence. The road leading to the area was closed, and both vehicles involved in the incident were taken into custody.