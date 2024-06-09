Bilaspur — An elderly couple, Rooplal and his wife Kamala Devi, have been found murdered in the village of Chandpur in Bilaspur district. Their bodies were discovered in the cowshed next to their home.

On Sunday morning, some villagers went to visit the couple but could not find them. They searched and found the couple in the cowshed, lying in a pool of blood. The villagers immediately called the police.

Police have arrived at the scene and started an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to help.

DSP Headquarters Madan Dhiman confirmed that the preliminary investigation indicates that the case is one of murder. Adding to the mystery, some jewellery was found scattered along the pathway leading to the house, which may provide crucial clues in the ongoing investigation.

“The FSL team is on-site, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event,” stated DSP Dhiman. The villagers are in shock, grappling with fear and sorrow as they await further details from the police inquiry.