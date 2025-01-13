Kasol/Kullu: A 22-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kasol, located in the Manikaran Valley of Kullu district. Her body was abandoned outside a hotel by two men who fled the scene, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light when a hotel employee reported seeing two men carrying an unconscious woman down the stairs late on January 12. The men claimed the woman had consumed excessive alcohol and fallen in the bathroom. However, instead of seeking medical help, they left her body near the hotel’s main gate and escaped in a car with Punjab license plates.

The hotel staff noticed white foam coming from the woman’s nose, and her body was cold to the touch, suggesting she had already passed away. Despite efforts to stop the suspects, they managed to flee.

Police investigations revealed that Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Patti Sailbada, Bhai Baihalo Road, Bhagata Bathinda, Punjab, checked into the hotel on January 10 with two companions. Akashdeep and his friend’s suspicious behaviour and the manner in which they tried to conceal the woman’s condition have raised suspicions of foul play.

A case has been registered at the Manikaran Police Station under Section 103,3(5) of the BNS. SP Kullu, Dr. Karthikeyan Gokulchandran, stated that the police are thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and working to locate the suspects.