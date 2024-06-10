Kangra — In a tragic and horrifying incident in Damtal in Kangra district, a minor girl was brutally murdered with a spade by a migrant worker from Rajasthan. The crime took place in Panchayat Bhadroya, under the jurisdiction of the Damtal police station in Kangra district.

The accused, who has been residing in the area for an extended period, attacked the minor girl while she was asleep at her home. The motive behind this gruesome act is yet to be determined.

The residents, upon discovering the crime, immediately alerted the Damtal police station. Acting promptly, a police team reached the scene, secured the area, and collected evidence. The body of the deceased was then taken to Civil Hospital Nurpur for a post-mortem examination.

DSP Nurpur Vishal Verma provided further details on the incident. “A person from Rajasthan has killed a minor girl. The accused was apprehended by the police and is currently held at the Damtal police station. We have registered a case against him, and further investigations are underway to uncover the motive behind this crime,” Verma stated.