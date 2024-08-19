Paonta Sahib — A woman was brutally murdered by her husband in Paonta Sahib, in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred late Sunday night after a heated argument between the couple. The husband, identified as Sohan Singh, allegedly struck his wife, Raksha Devi, on the head with a wooden stick, leading to her death.

According to reports, the tragic event unfolded in Shiva Colony, where the couple resided. After committing the crime, Sohan Singh fled the scene but was arrested by police within four hours of the incident. The couple’s daughters discovered their mother lying in a pool of blood and immediately rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The forensic team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Junga has been called to the scene to collect evidence. The investigation is being led by Assistant Director Naseeb Singh Patia, who has begun an investigation of the case.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Rolta, confirmed that a case has been registered, and the police are questioning the deceased’s daughters and their landlord to uncover the motive behind the murder.