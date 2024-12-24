Manali: Heavy snowfall in the Atal Tunnel and Dhundhi region on Monday evening caused major disruptions for tourists, leaving over 1,000 vehicles stranded. Vehicles began slipping on the snow-covered roads, prompting Manali Police to launch a large-scale rescue operation. Tourists are being evacuated and directed towards Manali in a phased manner to ensure safety.

Snowfall began in the Atal Tunnel and Dhundhi areas on Monday afternoon and intensified by evening. Anticipating trouble, the police had halted vehicle movement beyond Solanganala earlier in the day. However, tourists returning from Lahaul found themselves in a precarious situation as vehicles started skidding on the snow near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel and the Dhundhi area.

DSP Manali KD Sharma reported that rescue efforts are ongoing despite continuous snowfall. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded tourists. So far, hundreds of vehicles have been guided towards Solanganala from the Dhundhi bridge, but many remain stuck between the South Portal and Dhundhi,” he stated.

Reassuring tourists, IPS Mayank Chaudhary said, “We are committed to providing support and assistance to make your experience in Lahaul Spiti pleasant and worry-free. If you need any help or have concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us, we are always ready to assist you.”

The slippery conditions created fears of vehicles colliding, further complicating the situation. Rescue teams are prioritizing safety and proceeding cautiously as snowfall continues unabated.

Tourists and locals have been advised to avoid travelling to high-altitude areas during such weather conditions. The Manali Police remain on high alert and have deployed additional personnel to manage the crisis effectively.