Manali – Solang Nala witnessed its first snowfall of the year on Friday, transforming the region into a winter wonderland. Other high-altitude areas, including Rohtang Pass and Atal Tunnel, also experienced heavy snowfall.

Vehicular movement at the Atal Tunnel has been halted due to the snowfall. Despite this, tourists are flocking to Solang Nala to enjoy the snow.

Local businesses in the tourism sector are optimistic about an increase in activity as Solang Nala transforms into a snowy paradise, offering various snow-related activities for visitors. The first snowfall of the year has injected a sense of joy not only among tourists but also among the locals who depend on tourism for their livelihood.

The MeT Department has forecasted more snowfall in central and high hill districts until February 2, with the possibility of rain and snow in various regions. Regions including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba are expected to experience rain and snowfall from January 30 to February 2, owing to an upcoming western disturbance becoming active on January 28.