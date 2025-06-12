Orange alert issued in nine districts, Shimla sizzles at 28.5°C

Shimla — Scorching temperatures have brought much of Himachal Pradesh to a standstill, with heat wave conditions affecting nearly half the state. On Wednesday, Kalpa and Manali recorded their highest June temperatures in two decades, signalling the intensifying impact of the ongoing heat spell.

Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, the highest since June 2007, when the hill town last touched 32 degrees. Kalpa followed suit with 28.7 degrees, breaking a 20-year record — the highest temperature in the area since 30.7 degrees was recorded in June 2005.

The intense heat is no longer limited to the plains. Popular tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali have also come under its grip, making life uncomfortable for residents and visitors alike. Shimla recorded 28.5 degrees on Wednesday, well above normal for the hill station.

Meanwhile, Una and Hamirpur continued to reel under extreme conditions with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees for the second consecutive day. The mercury crossed 35 degrees in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur, contributing to widespread distress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heat wave conditions in nine districts — Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur — for Thursday and Friday. However, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba are expected to be spared from the harsh winds.

Scientist Sandeep Sharma from the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, confirmed that the state will experience clear skies on June 12 and 13, but a change in weather is expected from June 14. Light showers may bring relief in some areas.

Adding to the discomfort is a notable rise in night temperatures. On Tuesday night, Dehradun recorded a minimum of 29.0 degrees, followed closely by 28.9 degrees in Neri, 28.0 in Paonta Sahib, and 25.6 degrees in Kangra.

With markets in parts of Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Mandi witnessing deserted afternoons due to the relentless heat, the state remains on high alert for the next 48 hours as temperatures may climb even higher.