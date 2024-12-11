Congress State President Highlights Organizational Contributions, Criticizes BJP for Neglecting Himachal’s Disaster Relief

The two-year anniversary celebration of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, held in Bilaspur, saw a moment of tension as Congress State President Pratibha Singh expressed her frustration over being interrupted during her speech. The event, organized in BJP National President JP Nadda’s home district, showcased the government’s achievements but also revealed cracks within the ruling party.

As Pratibha Singh was delivering her address, she was asked by former MLA Bamber Thakur to conclude her remarks. Visibly annoyed, she responded sharply, “I am just finishing it. If you do not want me to speak too much, then I am not talking too long. Our government has been formed only because of the work of the organization. That is why I want to thank the government.”

Her speech, lasting about 10 minutes, concluded with her expressing dissatisfaction with Thakur’s interruption. She reportedly told him, “You should not have spoken like this. I know how much I have to speak.”

During her address, Pratibha Singh credited the Congress organization for the party’s success in forming the government in Himachal Pradesh. She specifically thanked Congress General Secretary Rajiv Shukla for his unwavering support, stating that he played a vital role in strengthening the party during critical moments.

Singh also took the opportunity to criticize the central government, accusing it of neglecting Himachal Pradesh during natural disasters. She lamented that, despite repeated requests as an MP, BJP leaders did not approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure disaster relief for the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls Himachal his second home, but the state did not receive any relief. The lack of support during our time of need speaks volumes about their priorities,” she remarked.

While the event was intended to celebrate two years of Congress governance, the interruption of Pratibha Singh’s speech brought attention to internal tensions within the party. Her pointed remarks, however, reaffirmed her commitment to acknowledging the party’s organizational contributions and holding the opposition accountable for its actions.