Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has reconstituted the Petition Committee after 28 years, with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania appointed as its Chairman. This significant development aims to address public grievances efficiently, offering a legislative platform for justice without the need for court interventions.

The newly formed committee includes a balanced representation of ruling and opposition party members: Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap, Dharampur MLA Chandrashekhar, and Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana. Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma has been designated as the Committee Officer.

Highlighting the importance of the committee, Speaker Pathania said, “The formation of this committee will prove to be a big relief for the common people who are forced to knock on the doors of the court to solve their public interest matters. Now they can get quick justice through the Vidhan Sabha Petition Committee without spending money.”

Pathania emphasized that the committee would expedite the resolution of pending administrative matters and ensure timely justice for the public. “The poor are often forced to run from pillar to post to get justice in administrative issues. This committee will provide a mechanism to address their grievances swiftly and effectively,” he added.

This is the first time such a committee has been constituted since the sixth and seventh Vidhan Sabhas. It is expected to streamline grievance redressal processes, benefiting citizens who otherwise face challenges in accessing justice through conventional means.

The move is being lauded as a step toward making the legislative process more inclusive and responsive to the needs of the common people.