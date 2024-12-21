The Bhubu Jot Tunnel project in Himachal Pradesh has achieved a major milestone, with the Ministry of Defence officially recognizing it as a project of strategic importance. This tunnel, along with the Ghatasani-Shilha-Bhubu Jot-Kullu National Highway, is expected to significantly enhance road connectivity and bolster the operational readiness of the armed forces in forward areas.

The tunnel will reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by over 50 kilometers, providing a faster and more efficient route for travellers. It is also expected to serve as an alternative link to Leh-Ladakh, a region of strategic importance for India’s defense infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who played a pivotal role in advancing the project, highlighted its dual significance. “This project will not only strengthen our strategic infrastructure but also bring immense socio-economic benefits to the region. It is a transformative step for the development of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Ministry of Defence’s recommendation to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) ensures budgetary provisions for the tunnel’s construction, reflecting its strategic and economic importance. The improved connectivity is expected to boost tourism, enhance local livelihoods, and contribute to the region’s sustainable development.

The Chief Minister revealed that he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 25, 2024, to prioritize the Bhubu Jot Tunnel project. “The issue was also raised with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to ensure the project receives the attention it deserves,” he stated.

The state government has prioritized the construction of tunnels to improve road connectivity, reduce travel time, and minimize environmental impact. The Bhubu Jot Tunnel aligns with these goals, offering a sustainable solution to infrastructure challenges in the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to be a lifeline for the local economy, fostering growth in tourism and reducing travel costs for residents. The strategic clearance marks a significant step forward for the state, underscoring the importance of balanced development that caters to both national security and regional prosperity.