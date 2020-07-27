Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government contemplating to open a Sanskrit University in the state. State CM, in a meeting of Himachal Pradesh Sanskrit Academy through video conferencing, today, revealed that the state has already identified land for the university campus.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Sanskrit language was considered as the best language for computer software and asked Sanskrit scholars and Sanskrit Academy to come forward with suggestions to make Sanskrit language as common man language so that students could be motivated to study it.

Himachal Pradesh govt has already accorded a status of second language to Sanskrit, which was also applauded by the PM Modi. Sanskrit was the oldest and the most continually used language in the world. Chief Minister said

“Sanskrit language, whatever be its antiquity, was more perfect than the Greek, more copious than the Latin, and more exquisitely refined than both of these.”

Jai Ram Thakur said that knowledge of Sanskrit is highly respected by the academic community. In this era of unprecedented change and uncertainty, it can be a valuable tool to assess and look afresh at society, he further added.

Education Minister and Vice Chairman Sanskrit Academy Suresh Bhardwaj ensured to provide adequate opportunities at various levels for students willing to opt for Sanskrit language.