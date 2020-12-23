Palampur: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has accredited CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University with A grade.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.K Chaudhary hoped that the fresh accreditation till March 2023 will improve the prestige and recognition of this hill farm University. He said that the faculty and non-teaching staff deserve appreciation for putting in hard work to fulfil the mandate in academics, research and extension activities.

The Vice-Chancellor said that accreditation with an ‘A’ grade will enable the University to receive an enhanced grant from the ICAR and other funding agencies. It will also help in attracting meritorious students from all over the country and the rest of the world.

The ICAR nominates foreign scholars and students from all over the country to the accredited institutions only.

The Vice-Chancellor said that some new initiatives have been taken to bring excellence in academics, accelerate need-based research and add skill component in all extension education programmes. Already, steps have been taken to involve farmers in major programs of the University with due recognition to progressive farmers, Prof. Chaudhary further added.