20% MCQs Introduced Along with Separate OMR Sheets for March 2025 Exams

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is set to implement a stepwise marking system from the next academic session, starting March 2025, to improve students’ pass percentages. This initiative aims to encourage students of classes 10 and 12 to attempt all questions in board examinations, even if they do not know the complete answers.

The board has prepared model question papers explaining stepwise marking and uploaded them on its official website. These papers showcase how marks will be awarded for partially correct answers, ensuring students receive credit for every step attempted. Board Secretary Major Vishal Sharma explained that this system is designed to reduce anxiety and boost confidence among students by encouraging them to attempt questions rather than leaving them blank.

Understanding Stepwise Marking

Traditionally, students who struggled with questions often left them unanswered, missing the opportunity to earn partial credit. The new marking system changes this by allocating marks for correctly attempted steps, even if the final answer is incomplete.

Major Sharma elaborated, “If students understand the new marking system and prepare accordingly, they are more likely to pass and achieve better scores. With stepwise marking, students will be motivated to attempt every question, knowing they can earn marks even for partial solutions.”

To help students prepare, the board has solved and uploaded model question papers for classes 10 and 12 on its website. These papers provide a clear breakdown of how marks will be distributed step by step for each question. Students can use these resources to familiarize themselves with the new system and improve their exam techniques.

In a significant update, the board will also introduce multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 20% of the total marks in the new pattern. A separate OMR sheet will be provided for these questions, marking a modern shift in the evaluation process.

The stepwise marking system, combined with the introduction of MCQs, is expected to significantly reduce failure rates and enhance overall performance. By attempting all questions and leveraging the new format, students can maximize their scores and minimize exam-related stress.