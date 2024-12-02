The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the datesheet for the 10th and 12th board exams by December 10, as per sources familiar with the matter. While the board has not officially announced the dates, it is anticipated that the theory exams will be conducted in March, with practicals likely to begin in the last week of February.

The expected timeline takes into account the challenges posed by snow-bound regions in the state, ensuring that students from remote and affected areas have access to examination centers without disruptions. This aligns with HPBOSE’s history of accommodating the state’s unique geographical conditions.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already published its datesheets for the 10th and 12th board exams. CBSE’s exams will begin on February 21 and conclude by the first week of April.

HPBOSE, headquartered in Dharamshala, manages over 8,000 schools and oversees the education of more than 5 lakh students annually. With its localized approach, the board has consistently adapted its academic and examination framework to suit the needs of Himachal Pradesh’s diverse regions, particularly during winter months.

Education experts believe that the staggered timeline if confirmed, will benefit students by providing adequate preparation time. Meanwhile, schools and students are advised to stay updated on official announcements and begin preparations accordingly.

Further details are expected once HPBOSE officially releases the datesheet in early December.