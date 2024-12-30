16,15,761 Electricity Meters Linked with Aadhaar

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board’s e-KYC initiative is progressing rapidly, with 16,15,761 electricity meters already linked to Aadhaar. This accounts for 68.66% of electricity consumers in the state. However, with the December 31 deadline approaching, the government may consider extending the timeline to ensure complete coverage.

The e-KYC drive aims to streamline electricity subsidies by identifying the number of meters registered under individual consumers. Currently, the government provides 125 units of free electricity per meter. Once the e-KYC process is complete, subsidies will be limited to a single meter per household. This move is expected to reduce the financial strain on the state and ensure equitable distribution of benefits.

The board has mobilized officials, including SDOs, to expedite the process, achieving significant progress within a short timeframe. Despite the war-footing efforts, 33% of consumers are yet to complete their e-KYC. The board is optimistic about achieving full compliance soon and plans to submit a detailed report to the government on the distribution of meters among taxpayers and other consumers.

Starting January 1, 2025, grade one and two officers will no longer receive electricity subsidies. These consumers will be billed at full rates as part of the government’s efforts to improve Himachal Pradesh’s financial health and promote self-reliance.