The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed the Himachal Pradesh Government Employees Recruitment and Service Conditions Bill, which excludes the contractual service period of government employees from being considered for promotions and financial benefits. The bill, presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was approved through a voice vote despite strong opposition from BJP MLAs.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal criticized the amendment for being implemented retrospectively, affecting employees appointed on contract after December 12, 2003. He expressed concerns about its impact on promotions and employee morale. “Contract employees will be troubled by this decision. It should either be withdrawn or reconsidered to include retrospective benefits,” Jamwal argued.

Jeet Ram Katwal, another BJP MLA, called for sensitivity in handling such issues. He urged the government to consider the constitutional bench’s decision and fulfil its pre-election promises. Randhir Sharma also opposed the bill, terming it anti-employee. He emphasized that contractual employees are selected through competitive exams and deserve equitable treatment.

Chief Minister Sukhu defended the bill, stating it addresses an error stemming from past legal rulings. “Without this amendment, many employees would face demotion, which would be unfair. The bill ensures that the interests of the majority are protected,” he explained.

The Chief Minister highlighted the financial and administrative implications of considering the contractual service period for seniority and benefits. He noted that such a move would require revising seniority lists for the past 21 years and would impose a significant financial burden on the state, which is already facing fiscal challenges.

The bill, effective from December 12, 2003, clarifies that the contractual service period of employees will not count toward seniority or financial benefits. It derives authority from Article 309 of the Indian Constitution, which governs recruitment and service conditions of public employees. The government also emphasized that contractual employees were informed of these terms at the time of their appointment.

While the government asserts that the amendment aims to establish harmony between the interests of regular and contractual employees, the opposition believes it undermines the rights of contractual workers. The decision has sparked a heated debate over employee welfare and fiscal responsibility in Himachal Pradesh.