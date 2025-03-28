Shimla: Even as Himachal Pradesh grapples with a financial crisis, the Assembly on Friday passed bills increasing the salaries and allowances of MLAs, ministers, and other dignitaries. The last revision was made in 2016. With this hike, the salaries have increased by ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced three amendment bills related to the salaries, allowances, and pensions of ministers, MLAs, the Speaker, and the Deputy Speaker, which were passed by voice vote.

Salary Hikes for Ministers and MLAs

Chief Minister: ₹95,000 → ₹1.15 lakh per month

₹95,000 → ₹1.15 lakh per month Cabinet Ministers: ₹80,000 → ₹95,000 per month

₹80,000 → ₹95,000 per month Speaker: ₹80,000 → ₹95,000 per month (+ ₹5,000 compensatory allowance)

₹80,000 → ₹95,000 per month (+ ₹5,000 compensatory allowance) Deputy Speaker: ₹75,000 → ₹92,000 per month (+ ₹5,000 compensatory allowance)

₹75,000 → ₹92,000 per month (+ ₹5,000 compensatory allowance) MLAs: ₹55,000 → ₹70,000 per month

Additionally, the daily allowance for MLAs has been increased from ₹1,800 to ₹2,500, the constituency allowance from ₹90,000 to ₹1.20 lakh, and the office allowance from ₹30,000 to ₹90,000 per month.

Changes in Allowances

Hospitality allowance: ₹95,000 → ₹1.50 lakh for CM and Speaker; ₹1.25 lakh for Deputy Speaker

₹95,000 → ₹1.50 lakh for CM and Speaker; ₹1.25 lakh for Deputy Speaker Travel advance: ₹25,000 → ₹50,000

₹25,000 → ₹50,000 Free travel limit for MLAs: Reduced from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh

Reduced from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh Taxi travel reimbursement: Now on an actual basis, but limited to ₹25 per km and a maximum of ₹6 lakh

Abolished Allowances

The government has abolished the electricity and water bill allowance, along with the ₹20,000 telephone allowance for MLAs. Former MLAs will also no longer receive a telephone allowance. Sukhu announced that any excess expenses on electricity, water, and telephone bills will now have to be paid from salaries.

Automatic Salary Revisions from 2030

The Chief Minister also announced that starting April 1, 2030, salaries of MLAs will be revised automatically every five years based on the price index, eliminating the need for legislative approval in future revisions.