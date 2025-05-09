Shimla: In response to the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Himachal Pradesh to remain on high alert. Chairing a high-level review meeting in Shimla on Thursday, the Chief Minister took detailed feedback from officers about the prevailing situation in their respective districts.

While there is no immediate threat, Sukhu emphasised the need for caution. “There is no need to panic, but you all should remain cautious and watchful at all levels,” he said. To ensure preparedness, the Chief Minister announced that essential government offices—including his own office, the Chief Secretary’s office, and district-level control rooms—will remain functional during the upcoming three holidays with required staff in place.

The Chief Minister also issued specific instructions for the district administrations bordering Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh to stay ready to respond swiftly in case of further escalation. He said that sound-based siren alerts, if activated, should be taken seriously, and immediate steps must be taken as per protocol.

Security around critical infrastructure such as airports, religious sites, dams, and bridges is to be strengthened. CM Sukhu also ordered that mock drills be carried out regularly in accordance with the advisories from the Union Government to ensure emergency preparedness.

Expressing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, Sukhu lauded their response to Pakistan’s failed intrusion. “We are proud of our brave hearts and the action being taken by our armed forces in safeguarding the nation,” he stated.

He further appealed to the public to stay calm and not to believe in any rumours or unverified news. “People should rely only on official communication for any updates,” he said.

The state government has also assured full support in strengthening control rooms and ensuring continuous monitoring of the situation across Himachal Pradesh.