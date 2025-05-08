Shimla – Following the recent air strike on terrorist hideouts, Himachal Pradesh has ramped up security across its borders—from the Tibetan frontier to its boundaries with Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The state government is also strengthening surveillance at key infrastructure, tourist destinations, crowded areas, and especially at major temples.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cancelled his scheduled tour to Banjar on Wednesday and convened an emergency meeting at the state secretariat. During the meeting, he reviewed the preparedness of law enforcement and emergency services, and directed all district deputy commissioners to ensure tight security arrangements.

Mock drills were conducted in Shimla to assess readiness in case of any potential threat. Special attention is being paid to sensitive areas such as power projects, dams, and popular tourist hubs.

In districts along the border, deputy commissioners have been empowered to take decisions on declaring school holidays depending on local conditions. The Chief Minister also reviewed essential services including food supply, communication, transportation, electricity, disaster management, and healthcare.

Instructions have been issued to all Superintendents of Police to stay vigilant and to monitor social media for any attempts at spreading misinformation or provocative content.

“Some parts of our state fall in sensitive border areas. We must remain alert to prevent any untoward incident,” CM Sukhu stated during the meeting.