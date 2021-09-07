Shimla: Faced with criticism for getting the langar premises run by NGO, Almighty Blessings vacated, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) administration has demanded a magisterial probe in an attempt to justify its action.

Addressing media persons on Monday, IGMC Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj charged that the langar services were being run illegally by encroaching upon the hospital, there were irregularities including theft of water and electricity to run the langar.

He said that his action came in accordance to the rules and regulations and demanded a magisterial probe be conducted by the district administration.

A status report will be submitted to the State Government so as bring it to the notice of the state government so that action is taken by the government and district administration accordingly.

IGMC administration on Saturday had forcibly got the langar premises run by Almighty Blessings to provide free food three times a day, to poor and needy patients and their attendants, for almost 7-years, vacated in the presence of police.

This action had drawn criticism from the public and the public took to social media to condemn the action.

On Monday protests were intensified in Shimla and public, NGO’s, charitable organisations, religious organizations, Congress workers came out in support of Almighty Blessings and have demanded that the langar services be restored.

After the ensuing resentment amongst the public, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he has sought a report into the matter.