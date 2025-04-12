Shimla – Former MLA Hoshiar Singh has levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of misusing government machinery and violating the Model Code of Conduct to ensure the victory of his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, in the Dehra Assembly by-election held on July 10, 2024.

In a detailed complaint letter sent to the Governor, Singh has demanded a probe by the CBI or any impartial agency, alleging that the by-election was won through unfair and illegal means. He has also urged the Governor to disqualify Kamlesh Thakur from contesting any election for the next six years under provisions related to poll code violations.

Hoshiar Singh claimed that crores of rupees were distributed through the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank and the District Welfare Department during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He alleged that these funds were strategically used to influence voters in the Dehra constituency.

The former MLA has attached a list of 67 Mahila Mandals that, according to him, were each given ₹50,000 just before voting. “This amount was distributed only in the Dehra Assembly constituency and not in any other part of the state during the same period,” Singh stated in the complaint. He further alleged that this financial distribution was carried out with the deliberate intention of securing votes in favour of Kamlesh Thakur.

The issue of questionable financial transactions during the by-election was also raised in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha last month. BJP MLA Ashish Sharma had pointed out that money was distributed to Mahila Mandals during the campaign period in Dehra, further supporting Hoshiar Singh’s allegations.

“This is a clear misuse of public resources and an attempt to manipulate the democratic process,” Hoshiar Singh said. “I have appealed to the Governor to initiate a CBI investigation and take strict action against those responsible.”