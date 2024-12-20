Dharamshala: Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of Dharamshala, emphasizing the need for timely completion of ongoing projects. Chairing a review meeting at the Tapovan Vidhan Sabha premises on Friday, Singh assessed the progress of multiple development works under the Dharamshala Smart City Project, Municipal Corporation, and Public Works Department.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Neenu Sharma, Principal Secretary Urban Development Devesh Kumar, Director Urban Development Neeraj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Zafar Iqbal, and officials from various departments. Singh stressed that Dharamshala’s development is a top government priority and assured close monitoring of all projects.

During the meeting, Singh directed officials to expedite work on streetlight installation, parking construction, and road widening under the Dharamshala Smart City Project. “Departments must work in better coordination to ensure effective and timely execution of projects,” he stated.

The Minister also inspected the beautification work at Fawwara Chowk and urged officials to accelerate the project. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds, with the government committed to providing the necessary financial support for Dharamshala’s development.

Singh visited Thathri village to review the progress of the Sambar Lahad to Thathri road, being constructed under PMGSY Stage Three at a cost of ₹3 crore. He also inspected the Bhagsunag-Tau Chaila-Bangotoo road, funded by NABARD at ₹6.47 crore, and the Dadnu-Indrunag-Chail road, built at a cost of ₹4.34 crore.

“These roads will significantly ease traffic congestion in Dharamshala and boost tourism by opening new possibilities in the region,” Singh said. He instructed officials to ensure quality construction and adhere to deadlines.

Singh highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure improvement and tourism promotion in Dharamshala. “The development of Dharamshala is a priority, and every effort will be made to ensure the success of these initiatives,” he added.