Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is pushing for higher royalties from hydroelectric power projects while expanding its green energy initiatives to strengthen the state’s economy. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that securing better returns from power projects and accelerating renewable energy adoption are key steps toward making Himachal self-reliant. Speaking at the ‘Samriddh Himachal 2045’ brainstorming event, he outlined the government’s long-term vision for sustainable development and economic resilience.

Addressing the session virtually from New Delhi, the Chief Minister highlighted that tapping the state’s hydroelectric potential more effectively is a key priority. “The state government has taken up the issue of securing higher royalty in power projects to maximize benefits for Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu stated, adding that renewable energy expansion is crucial for achieving self-sufficiency.

He noted that the 2025-26 budget has been designed with a special focus on strengthening the rural economy, boosting the energy sector, promoting tourism, and improving infrastructure in education and healthcare. Himachal, already a pioneer in natural farming, is working to enhance this sector alongside dairy development to ensure economic stability for rural communities.

“Vyavastha Parivartan means heading towards a self-sustained and self-reliant Himachal, and our green energy push is a significant step in that direction,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Renowned development thinker and entrepreneur Sam Pitroda also participated in the session virtually from the USA. He praised the government’s forward-thinking approach and expressed willingness to share insights and expertise to aid Himachal’s progress.