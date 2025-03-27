Solan – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has dismissed the BJP’s protest in Shimla as an internal power struggle rather than a genuine movement for public interest. Speaking informally with journalists in Solan on Thursday, he stated that while the opposition has the right to protest in a democracy, the BJP’s demonstration was driven by infighting among its leaders rather than concerns about governance.

Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in Shimla, with thousands of party workers from across the state accusing the Congress-led government of rampant corruption and shielding organized mafias. The opposition alleged that the Sukhu administration was protecting the mining and drug mafias while institutionalizing corruption.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur criticized the government’s inaction, stating, “Illegal mining is rampant, mountains are being destroyed, and even major roads and bridges are at risk due to unchecked excavation. Despite repeated complaints from locals, no action is taken against the mining mafia. In Baddi, a three-kilometer-long illegal road was built to facilitate mining operations, yet the authorities turned a blind eye.”

Sukhu, however, countered these allegations by pointing to internal divisions within the BJP. He claimed that the party in Himachal is currently split into five factions, making it unclear how many representatives from each group participated in the protest. He also noted that members from some factions were notably absent.

The Chief Minister was in Solan on Thursday to offer condolences at the residence of senior Congress leader Surendra Sethi following the passing of his wife, Renu Sethi.