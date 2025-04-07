In a decisive move to bolster the energy sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Pradesh state government will prioritize filling vacant posts within the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). The announcement came during a review meeting of the Energy Department held today in Shimla, where the Chief Minister outlined a roadmap to strengthen the board and elevate its operational efficiency.

Presiding over the meeting, Sukhu emphasized the critical need for a robust workforce to ensure uninterrupted power supply and improved services across the state. “The HPSEBL is the backbone of our energy infrastructure. Filling vacancies and recruiting field staff on a large scale will enhance our ground-level operations and address the growing energy needs of Himachal Pradesh,” he said. The Chief Minister hailed the efforts of HPSEBL’s officers and employees, acknowledging their role in maintaining a reliable electricity network despite challenging terrain and weather conditions.

The state government’s plan includes addressing the staffing gaps created by officers currently on deputation to organizations such as the Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited, and Power Corporation. Sukhu directed that these officers be offered the choice to be permanently absorbed into their respective organizations by April 30, 2025. “This will bring stability and clarity to their roles, while the remaining vacancies in HPSEBL will be filled promptly to ensure seamless functioning,” he added.

The Chief Minister also provided updates on key energy projects, spotlighting the near-completion of the 100 MW Uhl Phase-III hydropower project. Revived with Rs. 185 crore in financial aid from the current administration, the project has already generated 2.97 crore units of electricity since its commissioning. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce 392 million units annually, significantly boosting the state’s energy output and revenue.