Chopal/Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced modifications to the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana to address the unique challenges faced by women in Kupvi, a remote region of Himachal Pradesh. Under the revised scheme, all non-working women in the area will receive a monthly allowance of ₹1,500, aimed at providing financial support in this difficult-to-access terrain.

During a function held at Kupvi Sub-Division in Shimla District, the Chief Minister distributed a sum of ₹97,69,500 to 2,171 eligible women under the scheme. This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring welfare schemes reach the most underserved regions of the state.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the geographical and administrative hurdles faced by the region and assured efforts to establish Kupvi as a separate ward within the Zila Parishad. To enhance governance and ensure smoother administration, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the IPH and PWD departments in Kupvi will now hold the powers of Executive Engineers.

In addition to these administrative changes, the Chief Minister announced plans to strengthen healthcare services in Kupvi. Qualified doctors and medical staff will be deployed to improve access to medical facilities. Furthermore, the government is exploring the possibility of establishing an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kupvi to provide skill development opportunities for the local youth.

The Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana, initially designed to empower women through financial assistance, has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Kupvi’s residents. The Chief Minister emphasized that such adaptations are crucial for ensuring the welfare schemes effectively benefit the most remote and underserved areas of the state.

In his address, the Chief Minister also reassured the residents that foundation stones for previously announced projects would be laid soon, signaling the government’s commitment to development in the region.