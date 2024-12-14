Chopal/Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for the exploration of solar power potential in the Kupvi sub-division of Shimla district. During his visit to Tikkar village under the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify vacant hills across Gram Panchayats to set up solar power plants. The initiative aims to harness renewable energy while generating self-employment opportunities for the local community.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, CM Sukhu said that establishing solar power plants in the region would contribute to clean energy and create economic opportunities for the area’s residents. He held discussions with officials to assess Kupvi’s developmental needs, emphasizing the role of renewable energy in fostering progress.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister interacted with children, discussing their education and interest in sports. He reviewed the resources available in local schools and assured that the government would take steps to improve educational facilities in rural areas. “Our government is committed to bridging the rural-urban education gap and providing quality learning opportunities to children in remote regions,” he said.

CM Sukhu also spent time with elderly residents, engaging in conversations about the teaching methods of their time and comparing them with the current education system. He stressed the importance of incorporating community insights into developmental initiatives.