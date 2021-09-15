Nichar: A major fire broke out in Ramni village of Kinnaur district, razing to ground, over half a dozen of houses on Wednesday evening.

According to HP State Emergency Response Centre the fire broke out at around 4.32 pm in Ramni village in tehsil Nichar district Kinnaur.

No loss of life has been reported, however the cause of the fire and loss of property that include many houses is yet to be as ascertained. Till any assistance from the administration, police reached the village the locals tried to douse the fire, however, it could not be brought under control and spread to other houses.

The fire brigade from the JSW hydropower project rushed to the spot to doze the fire.