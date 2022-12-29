Hamirpur: District Court, Hamirpur has extended the police remand for two main accused in the Junior Office Assistant (IT) paper leak case by three days. The rest of the four accused have been sent for arrest for 14 days.

All the six accused were presented in the District Court, Hamirpur on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) pleaded to the court that the police remand of the accused should be extended so that they could extract important information from the main accused.

SIT stated that initially, only the JOA (IT) question paper and Rs 5,000 were recovered from the accused, and on the very next day, Vigilance recovered Rs 7.90 lakh and question papers of two other examinations viz. Junior Auditor and Computer Operator Recruitment from the house of the main accused Uma Azad.

Earlier, all the accused were sent on a police remand till December 28.