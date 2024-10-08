Dharamshala is gearing up for a major step toward sustainability with the installation of its first solar power plant under the Smart City Project. The plant, located in Upper Dadi of Ward No. 14, will generate 600 kilowatts of electricity per day, producing a total of nine lakh units annually. The project, built at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore, is expected to significantly reduce the city’s dependence on conventional power sources and boost revenue for the Municipal Corporation.

The electricity generated from this solar plant will be sold to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, bringing in an annual income of Rs 28 to 30 lakh for the Municipal Corporation. This income will also help offset the city’s electricity expenses, including the Rs 20 lakh spent annually on street lighting. The plant is scheduled to begin operations by November this year.

As part of the broader Smart City initiative, solar panels have also been installed on the rooftops of more than a dozen municipal office buildings in Dharamshala. This has already eased the electricity burden on these offices, offering a cleaner, more sustainable energy solution.

The shift to solar energy marks a significant milestone for Dharamshala’s efforts to become a greener city. The Municipal Corporation’s adoption of renewable energy will not only reduce the city’s carbon footprint but also contribute to financial savings and environmental conservation. With the successful implementation of this project, Dharamshala is setting an example for other cities in Himachal Pradesh and across the country to embrace sustainable urban development.