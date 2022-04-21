Shimla generates 39.16 lakh Kwh from Solar, saves Rs. 1.85 crore

Shimla: Smart City Mission has put forward a successful model of solar energy and so far, a solar power system has been installed in 66 government buildings across Shimla town under Smart City Mission and a power bill of Rs. 1.85 crore has been saved.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town.

“Under the Mission, there was a component to promote solar power in the city. First, we had shortlisted government buildings across the town and then started the process to install solar power systems through HIMURJA, a nodal agency for solar power in the state,” Bhardwaj said.

The first solar power system under Smart City Mission was installed in January 2019 in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). So far, solar power systems have been installed on 66 government buildings. The total capacity of these installed solar power systems is 2500 Kwh.

So far, 39.16 lakh Kwh power has been generated saving the power bill of Rs. 1.85 crore. Government printing press, HRTC workshop Taradevi, Directorate of Horticulture, hostels in HPU, HRTC old bus stand, DDU zonal hospital, district court Chakkar are few offices, which have saved more than Rs. 3 lakhs each on power bills so far and generated more than one lakh units each.

Urban Development Minister said that solar power is the future of the smart city. There are so many projects, where the main expenditure would be incurred on electricity bills. We have devised a plan to install a solar power system to link all such projects, especially lifts and escalators to it.

Suresh Bhardwaj said that the officials have been asked to explore the possibility of the escalator in the ongoing construction foot over the bridge at Sanjauli. HIMURJA will explore the possibility of installing of a solar power plant.