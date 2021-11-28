Kupvi/Chopal: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday announced the opening of SDM office and Degree College at Kupvi in the Chopal assembly constituency of the Shimla district.

Chief Minister also announced the opening of JE Sections of PWD, Jal Shakti and HPSEB at Balghar. He also announced the opening of PHC at Kothi Halog and the up-gradation of PHC Chailla to CHC.

Chief Minister inaugurates and laid foundation stones of 46 developmental projects worth approx. Rs. 180 crores in the Chopal constituency.

MLA Chopal Balbir Verma demanded special preference for the development of the Kupvi region of Shimla district. He demands earlier clearance of projects delayed due to FCA.