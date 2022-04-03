Shimla: Two persons were arrested with 540 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup in Kupvi, district Shimla.

Shimla Police has recovered 540 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup from the possession of 02 residents of Kupvi, District Shimla at around 4 am at Patada in a car. Case FIR No. 15/22 U/S 22, 25, 29 ND&PS Act has been registered at PS Kupvi. Further investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XOFTjLJ5oa — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) April 3, 2022

According to reports, the accused were travelling in a car and were stopped for checking by the police near Patada. During the checking police found four boxes in which they had kept the syrup. Police immediately arrested them and seized the boxes.

Both the accused are residents of Kupvi, district Shimla.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Dr. Monika Bhutungru confirmed the report and said that police is conducting the investigation. She said that a case under sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.