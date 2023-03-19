Shimla: Hydropower major SJVN is setting up 200 MW Solar Power Project in Maharashtra. The SJVN has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The SJVN is developing this project through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL).

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma informed that the 200 MW ground-mounted solar project will be developed on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis. SGEL has bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW @ Rs. 2.90/- per unit through a competitive bidding process (Phase-IX) in an e-Reverse Auction organized by MSEDCL.

The tentative cost of developing of the project will be Rs. 1000 crores. The project shall be constructed in a period of 18 months which shall be reckoned from the date of signing of the PPA with MSEDCL.

The project is expected to generate 455 million units in the first year and cumulative energy generation over a period of twenty-five years would be about 10,481 million units. Commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 tonnes of carbon emissions.