Dharamshala: Dharamshala has taken a major step towards sustainable energy with the inauguration of its first solar power plant by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The 750-kilowatt project, constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.74 crore, will generate around 2,000 units of electricity daily, offering a monthly income of Rs. 2.80 lakh.

The plant, spread over 8,500 square meters of land, is equipped with 1,364 solar panels and advanced safety features, including lightning and fire protection systems, as well as an earthing and bonding system to ensure electrical safety. The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has signed an agreement to purchase the electricity produced by this plant.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed the state government’s commitment to green energy and outlined the broader strategy for solar power development. He revealed that seven additional solar power projects, with a combined capacity of 72 megawatts, will soon be allocated. Furthermore, surveys are underway for eight more projects with a total capacity of 325 megawatts.

The government is also working towards transforming 200 panchayats into “Green Panchayats” by installing 200-kilowatt ground-mounted solar plants. This initiative aims to empower local communities while contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals.

Sukhu also highlighted the success of the 32-megawatt Pekhubela solar energy project in Una district, which generated 34.19 million units of electricity from April to October 2024, earning Rs. 10.16 crore. Additionally, the 5-megawatt solar energy project in Bhanjal, Una, was commissioned in November 2024, and the 10-megawatt Aghlaur solar project is expected to be completed soon.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s ambitious goal of making Himachal Pradesh the first ‘Green Energy State’ in India by 2026, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change.