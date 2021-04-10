Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to review and revise the accreditation granted to journalists under different categories, strictly in accordance with the Rules of 2016 as amended from time to time and thereafter grant fresh accreditation strictly in accordance with these rules.

Court further directed the amendments be carried out in Rules 2016 making a time bound provision for granting/refusing accreditation and in case of rejection a provision be made, making it mandatory for recording reasons for such rejection.

It must be ensured that only one journalist from one publication/newspaper be granted accreditation (State or District level) in accordance with the rules, directed the Court.

The order was passed by Justice Tarlok Chauhan on Friday, wherein he observed that the rules of accreditation have though been framed, but same are not being scrupulously followed.

Court has given three months’ time to the state government for compliance, till the next date of hearing fixed for July 7.