Manikaran Police on Friday raided The Camps & Cottage in Sumaropa, seizing 43 grams of chitta (heroin) and arresting two individuals. Acting on secret information, the police searched the property and recovered the contraband from a 29-year-old woman hailing from Gokul Puri, Delhi, and Rajat Kumar (29), a resident of Bohal in Kangra district.

A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Manikaran Police Station. Both accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to uncover the source and distribution network of the drugs.

The raid is part of the police’s intensified crackdown on drug trafficking in the region, particularly in areas like Manikaran, which see a high influx of tourists. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to tackling the drug menace and urged citizens to report suspicious activities to aid their efforts.