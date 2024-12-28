Manali, Himachal Pradesh, witnessed a chilling incident as a truck skidded on an icy road and plunged into the Solang Valley, highlighting the dangers of navigating snow-covered mountain roads. A viral video captured the terrifying moment, showing the truck losing traction on a snowy slope during heavy snowfall.

The driver, in a split-second decision, jumped out of the moving vehicle, narrowly avoiding falling into the valley himself. Despite his attempts to halt the truck, the slippery road made it impossible, and within moments, the vehicle disappeared into the depths below.

This incident follows another similar mishap earlier this month when a Mahindra Thar slid off a snow-laden road near the Atal Tunnel, which connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley. In that case, too, the driver managed to escape by leaping out of the vehicle in time.

The recent snowfall has not only made roads treacherous but has also disrupted life across the region. Over 1,000 vehicles were stranded between Solang and the Atal Tunnel, with approximately 5,000 tourists caught in the chaos. Kullu police conducted extensive rescue operations, assisting travellers in navigating through the harsh conditions.

“Roads are blocked, stalls shut, no water. It’s suffocating,” said Rajib Dutta, a stranded tourist.

“Due to fresh snowfall, about 1,000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5,000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on,” said a police spokesperson.

The snowfall has led to the closure of over 200 roads, including three national highways. Among the hardest-hit areas are Shimla, with 123 blocked roads, Lahaul-Spiti with 36 closures, and Kullu with 25. Furthermore, over 170 transformers have been disrupted, leaving many areas without electricity.

The administration has advised travellers to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary journeys as rescue operations and road-clearing efforts continue. While the snow has transformed Himachal Pradesh into a picturesque winter destination, the risks associated with such weather are a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictability.