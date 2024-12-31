Kangra: A devastating house fire in Barghwar Panchayat’s Ward Number Five claimed the life of a 31-year-old man late Friday night. The victim, identified as Sanju, was found dead under the debris of the slate-roofed house after the flames were extinguished.

The fire broke out around 11:45 PM in the kutcha house, reportedly caused by a stove burning on the second floor. Despite the efforts of local villagers and fire brigade personnel, the blaze inflicted significant damage before it was brought under control.

Sanju and his elder brother, Bantu Kumar, were living in the house at the time. Bantu, outside when the fire erupted, raised an alarm that brought villagers to the scene to assist in firefighting efforts. However, amidst the commotion, no one realized that Sanju had not exited the house.

Initially, residents searched nearby areas, assuming Sanju had escaped. It was only after the fire was doused and the debris was cleared that his body was discovered in a half-burnt condition on the second floor.

Police have registered a case and handed over the body to the family following a post-mortem examination. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to confirm the exact cause of the fire and to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.