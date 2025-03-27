Shimla: SJVN organized a blood donation camp at its Corporate Headquarters in Shimla, witnessing an overwhelming response from employees and their families. A total of 204 units of blood were collected during the camp, highlighting the commitment of SJVN towards social responsibility.

The blood donation camp was organized in collaboration with the Department of IH & Blood Transfusion, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. Dr. Sahil Sharma, Medical Officer, along with a dedicated team from IGMC, facilitated the donation process.

The camp was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), in the presence of Chandra Shekhar Yadav, Executive Director (HR), S. Marasamy, Executive Director (Civil), and other senior officials.

Commending the enthusiastic participation, Ajay Kumar Sharma stated, “Blood donation is one of the noblest acts of humanity, and I am proud to see such an overwhelming response from the SJVN family. Such initiatives reiterate our values and commitment to the betterment of society.” To set an example, Sharma himself donated blood during the event, encouraging voluntary participation.

As a token of appreciation, mementoes were presented to all the donors by Sharma and senior officials, recognizing their selfless contribution to this life-saving cause.

SJVN has been consistently organizing blood donation camps across its various projects. In the current fiscal year, camps have already been conducted at the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station and the 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project. Another camp is scheduled to take place on March 29, 2025, at the 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project.