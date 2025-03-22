New Delhi: SJVN’s 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) has been honoured with the ‘CBIP Award for Best Maintained Project in Hydro Sector’ for the fiscal year 2024-25. The award acknowledges the plant’s exceptional maintenance and operational efficiency, reaffirming its position as one of India’s most reliable hydroelectric projects.

Raj Kumar Chaudhary, CMD (additional charge) of SJVN, and Ashutosh Bahuguna, Head of Project, NJHPS, received the award at a ceremony held in New Delhi. Officials noted that NJHPS, the country’s largest underground hydroelectric project, continues to perform optimally despite the challenging mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh.

The power station has also set new benchmarks in energy generation this fiscal year. It recorded its highest-ever quarterly generation of 3,450.980 million units in the second quarter of 2024-25, along with its highest single-day generation of 39.572 million units on August 13, 2024. Additionally, NJHPS achieved its highest monthly generation of 1,222.170 million units in July 2024.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, NJHPS continued uninterrupted operations even during high silt levels in the Satluj River, a challenge that often forces shutdowns in hydro projects. SJVN officials highlighted that the award is a testament to the company’s commitment to efficiency and sustainable power generation, ensuring a stable energy supply to the nation.