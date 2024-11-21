The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) to be conducted in December 2024. The application process is now live, and candidates can submit their applications exclusively online through the official NTA website until 11:59 PM on December 10, 2024.

Key Dates and Deadlines

Application Start Date: November 19, 2024

November 19, 2024 Application Deadline: December 10, 2024 (11:59 PM)

December 10, 2024 (11:59 PM) Fee Payment Deadline: December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024 Form Correction Window: December 12-13, 2024 (closes at 11:50 PM)

December 12-13, 2024 (closes at 11:50 PM) Exam Dates: January 10-19, 2025

Candidates are required to pay an application fee based on their category:

General Category: ₹1,150

General EWS and OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender: ₹325

Eligibility and Exam Details

Candidates may only apply for one subject, the details of which are provided on the NTA website. Clearing the UGC NET exam can lead to opportunities such as the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. programs.

Application Process

The application is entirely online. Interested candidates should visit the NTA website to fill out their application and check the eligibility criteria.

Form Correction Window

Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms between December 12 and December 13, ensuring accuracy in their details.

Exam Schedule

The UGC NET 2024 exam will be conducted in multiple sessions from January 10 to January 19, 2025, and the admit card download schedule will be announced soon.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications and payment well before the deadlines to avoid last-minute issues. For more information, visit the official NTA portal.