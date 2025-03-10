SJVN has signed an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) for the development of the 1800 MW Kotpali Pumped Storage Project in Balrampur district. The project, with an estimated investment of ₹9500 crore, is expected to generate around 3967 million units of electricity annually.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Officials from SJVN and the state government, including Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Projects) SJVN, Subodh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Energy Department, and Sanjeev Kumar Katiyar, Managing Director, CSPGCL, participated in the event.

The Kotpali PSP, an off-stream closed-loop project, will help stabilize the grid by storing surplus power during off-peak hours and supplying it during peak demand. The project is expected to create around 5000 direct and indirect job opportunities during construction and development. It will also strengthen Chhattisgarh’s renewable energy infrastructure and attract further investments in the sector.

Pumped storage projects like Kotpali PSP are considered crucial for integrating renewable energy sources into the power grid. By storing surplus power during off-peak hours and discharging it when demand is high, they help maintain a stable and resilient electricity supply.